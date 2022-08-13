The Rock Island-Milan Little League, in collaboration with the Village of Milan, will host the Milan Harvest Festival on Labor Day weekend at Camden Park in Milan.

In addition to a variety of carnival rides and games, there will be food vendors, live music, a beer garden, craft fair/farmer’s market, exhibitor’s area, disc golf tournament, and fireworks, a news release says.

There will be a soft opening from 5-10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. The festival will be open on Friday, Sept. 2, from 5-11 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 3, from noon until 11 p.m. ; and Sunday, Sept. 4, from noon until 11 p.m. (fireworks will start at dusk) and Monday, Sept. 5, from noon–4 p.m.

“I’m very excited to have the festival back! After an absence for several years, we’ve got a good group of people willing to take charge of the event and really make it something special,” said Mayor Duane Dawson. “We are moving our annual firework display from July 3rd to Labor Day weekend to really draw in a crowd,” he said.

Proceeds from the Milan Harvest Festival will support youth sports programs in the community to provide a positive experience for those who might not have a healthy, active outlet or an opportunity to play sports a news release says.

“I grew up in Milan and always enjoyed going to the Milan Indian Summer Festival as a kid and as a parent, sharing that same memory with my children,” said Kevin Nolan, a Quad City native, long-time board member of the Rock Island-Milan Little League, and president and CEO of Ecogistics in Moline. “A lot of us have had a stressful past two years and we just want to be able to provide an option for people to enjoy themselves for a weekend while supporting a good cause.”

For more information, contact Kevin Nolan or Stephanie Purdy at milanharvestfestival@gmail.com or visit the Milan Harvest Festival Facebook page.