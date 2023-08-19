An expanded Milan Harvest Festival, which benefits Rock Island County youth activities, is back Thursday through Monday of Labor Day weekend. With a carnival, daily music performances, a battle of the high school bands, food vendors, Bingo, euchre, collectibles and trading card events, a Jeep show, beer garden and fireworks – this festival is bigger than ever, a news release says.

“This festival is going to be so much fun for people of all ages,” said Kevin Nolan, festival organizer. “We’ve got tremendous momentum this year because the response from the community has been so positive and sponsors have been so generous. We’ve been able to make further investments into the festival, so there are new events every day at the Camden Center, a brand-new website to keep the community informed, and so many food vendors and musical acts it could be considered a carnival plus a musical festival,” Nolan added. “I’m so proud to be a part of this community and see how everyone comes together especially when it comes to events that help youth organizations.”

The carnival kicks off Thursday, Aug. 31, from 5-10 p.m. and continues Friday from 5-11 p.m., Saturday from noon until 11 p.m., Sunday from noon-11 p.m. with fireworks at dusk, and Monday from noon-4 p.m. For a full schedule of events and more information, visit here.

Tickets are available at Hy-Vee in Milan.

About Milan Harvest Festival

The Milan Harvest Festival is an event hosted by Rock Island-Milan Youth Sports, a nonprofit organization. Rock Island-Milan Youth Sports is dedicated to providing the residents of Rock Island County an exceptional community-oriented event. This event is financially supported by more than 80 different organizations and run by local volunteers. All net proceeds from the event will be reinvested into local youth organizations that have missions of service, encouraging teamwork, sportsmanship, good behavior, and achievement.