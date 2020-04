Milan is offering a loan program to business owners suffering during the pandemic.



The Milan Village Board approved a $50,000 Commercial Business Loan Program.



Businesses will get $2,500 in a low-interest loan if approved.



“We’ll look to see what they’ll use the money for and I think at that time it’ll be decided whether this is a forgivable loan or one that has to be paid back,” said Mayor Duane Dawnson.



The city already started taking applications, their goal is to help at least 20 businesses.