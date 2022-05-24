On May 23, 2022 at 7:02 p.m., Monmouth Police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of South 9th Street.

A victim, Romel Gilliam, 26, of Milan, was found at the scene and was transported to OSF Holy Family Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said in a release.

This is still an active investigation and Monmouth Police are attempting to locate several suspects.

If anyone has information pertaining to this incident, contact the Monmouth Police Department at 309-734-8383 or Warren County Crime Stoppers at 309-734-9363. There is no further information available at this time, police said.