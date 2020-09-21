Milan seeing new businesses opening despite pandemic woes

2020 has been a difficult year for many businesses.



While there have been struggles there have also success in the Village of Milan as it continues to see economic growth, and construction.

“We have some very good things that are happening in some very, very trying times all in 2020,” says Steve Seiver, Village Administrator. “The business community has struggled. There have been substantial periods, where they have not been able to operate or operate on a limited schedule, but there has also been some successes.”

This year a new Auto-zone, opened up as well as a Dollar Tree. However it’s not just national chains showing their support for Milan.

April Bowlyou, owner of Bowlyou’s Icecream & Grill is opening what she says is the first drive through coffee shop for Milan.

“We have a couple places, but you have to go in. So this great for those people who are going to work who want to swing by,” says Bowlyou.

She’s also opening up another first for the area. A bridal and prom shop called Queen Bee Boutique

“It’s exciting to bring that. It’s such a positive thing especially in the COVID era. It’s nice to have something you can look at as a celebration,” says Bowlyou.



Seiver says, “We have some new construction, new businesses that are going into vacant store fronts. So it’s been good. I think Milan has a good future ahead of it.”

The drive through coffee shop is scheduled to open October 2nd.



The bridal boutique will open November 7th.