One of six students who will complete their degree requirements in spring 2023 is from the Quad Cities, and has received the highest recognition from his college for overall academic excellence by being named a College Scholar. He will be recognized at the May 2023 Commencement ceremonies in Western Hall, according to a news release.

Faculty in each of the University’s four academic colleges; University Libraries and the Centennial Honors College select a graduating senior as the college’s outstanding student. Students graduating as College Scholars have satisfied the criteria of excellence established by their individual academic college’s faculty members. A Departmental Scholar is an outstanding degree candidate in an academic major as determined by the faculty in the major department. An Honors Scholar is a student in the Centennial Honors College who has completed a set of honors requirements and has achieved a grade point average of at least 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.

Approximately 10 percent of graduating seniors achieve academic distinction, which is designated as Summa Cum Laude, highest academic distinction, with a minimum grade point average of 3.90; Magna Cum Laude, high academic distinction, with a GPA of 3.75-3.89; and Cum Laude, academic distinction, with a GPA between 3.60-3.74.

Caleb Engebrecht (WIU)

Quad-City area College Scholars: Centennial Honors College Scholar

Caleb Engebrecht, Milan, graduates with a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering – Robotics, and a bachelor’s degree in mathematics, with highest academic distinction, Summa Cum Laude. He is also a Centennial Honors College Scholar. At WIU, Engebrecht participated in Symphonic Wind Ensemble, Percussion Ensemble, the Learning Assistant Program, the LEGO Sumobot Competition in the Quad Cities and the Student Honors Association in the Quad Cities. He is also active in the Lutheran Student Fellowship, St. John’s Lutheran Church Choir and the Quad Cities Wind Ensemble. After graduation, Engebrecht plans to work as a systems engineer at Collins Aerospace in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He also plans to pursue master’s and doctoral degrees in mechanical engineering and a possible master’s degree in computational mathematics.. He would eventually like to become a professor and teach mechanical engineering and write an academic textbook in either numerical solution methods or introductory heat transfer. Engebrecht is the son of Brian and Christine Engebrecht.

Other scholars include:

ILLINOIS

Henry

Annawan: Brooklynn Carpenter, Elementary Education, will graduate with academic distinction, cum laude.

Cambridge: Joshua Stinson, English Departmental Scholar, Centennial Honors College Scholar, will graduate with highest academic distinction, summa cum laude.

Colona: Annadoria Ledbetter, Elementary Education, will graduate with highest academic distinction, summa cum laude; Mackenzie True, Accounting Departmental Scholar, will graduate with high academic distinction, magna cum laude.

Kewanee: Haley Heeren, Recreation, Park and Tourism Administration, Centennial Honors College Scholar, will graduate with highest academic distinction, summa cum laude; Nathan Konvicka, Psychology, will graduate with high academic distinction, magna cum laude; Ashlee Werkheiser, Information Systems, will graduate with academic distinction, cum laude.

Orion: Kayla James, Social Work, will graduate with high academic distinction, magna cum laude.

Jo Daviess

East Dubuque: Tyler Hill, Finance Departmental Scholar, Centennial Honors College Scholar, will graduate with high academic distinction, magna cum laude.

Elizabeth: Eve Nottrott, Human Resource Management Departmental Scholar, Centennial Honors College Scholar, will graduate with highest academic distinction, summa cum laude.

Galena: Hanna Skiston, Exercise Science, will graduate with highest academic distinction, summa cum laude.

Knox

Galesburg: Dalton Engel, Agriculture, will graduate with high academic distinction, magna cum laude; Taylor Redington, Theatre Departmental Scholar; Elizabeth Runbom, Recreation, Park and Tourism Administration Departmental Scholar.

Gilson: Case Hennenfent, Agriculture, will graduate with high academic distinction, magna cum laude.

Victoria: Amber Johnson, Nursing, will graduate with academic distinction, cum laude.

Lee

Amboy : Noelle Jones, Human Resource Management, Centennial Honors College Scholar.

Dixon: Megan Podkulski, Psychology, will graduate with academic distinction, cum laude.

Mercer

Aledo: Bailey Kellett, Exercise Science, Centennial Honors College Scholar, will graduate with high academic distinction, magna cum laude.

Reynolds: Allison Lloyd, Agriculture, will graduate with highest academic distinction, summa cum laude.

Rock Island

Cordova : William Vaughn, Mechanical Engineering, will graduate with high academic distinction, magna cum laude.

East Moline: Emily Fox, Elementary Education, will graduate with high academic distinction, magna cum laude; Hayden Richardson, Middle Level Education Departmental Scholar, will graduate with high academic distinction, magna cum laude.

Moline: Alex Sellers, Supply Chain Management Departmental Scholar; Madelyn Cunningham, Elementary Education, will graduate with academic distinction, cum laude; Ethan McGuire, Biological Sciences, will graduate with highest academic distinction, summa cum laude; Ryan Rochholz, Law Enforcement and Justice Administration, will graduate with academic distinction, cum laude; Nathanael Weber, Mechanical Engineering, will graduate with high academic distinction, magna cum laude; Sanjana Yerrapothu, Law Enforcement and Justice Administration, Centennial Honors College Scholar, will graduate with academic distinction, cum laude.

Port Byron (61275) Brennan Harrington, Mechanical Engineering, will graduate with academic distinction, cum laude.

Rapids City: Reece Hyrkas, Mechanical Engineering Departmental Scholar, Centennial Honors College Scholar, will graduate with highest academic distinction, summa cum laude.

Rock Island: Ririka Gaylord, Law Enforcement and Justice Administration, will graduate with high academic distinction, magna cum laude; Brady Smith, Law Enforcement and Justice Administration, will graduate with academic distinction, cum laude; David Smith, Law Enforcement and Justice Administration, will graduate with academic distinction, cum laude.

Silvis: Ella Lingafelter, Information Systems Departmental Scholar, Centennial Honors College Scholar, will graduate with highest academic distinction, summa cum laude.

Warren

Cameron: Savannah Ballard, Communication Departmental Scholar, will graduate with high academic distinction, magna cum laude.

Gerlaw: Breanna Shea, Special Education Departmental Scholar, will graduate with high academic distinction, magna cum laude.

Monmouth: Diana Miranda, Law Enforcement and Justice Administration, will graduate with academic distinction, cum laude.

Whiteside

Morrison: Linda Vanzuiden, Human Resource Management, will graduate with academic distinction, cum laude.

Sterling: Emily Meltzer, Elementary Education, will graduate with academic distinction, cum laude; Isaiah Moorman, Psychology, will graduate with academic distinction, cum laude.

IOWA

Bettendorf: Kyle Hollenback, Civil Engineering Departmental Scholar; Matthew Cullinan, Accountancy, will graduate with academic distinction, cum laude; David Rash, Anthropology, will graduate with high academic distinction, magna cum laude.

Davenport: Joe Speth, Elementary Education, will graduate with high academic distinction, magna cum laude; Sarah Wright, Liberal Arts and Sciences, will graduate with high academic distinction, magna cum laude.

Wilton: Aubrey Putman, Elementary Education, will graduate with high academic distinction, magna cum laude.