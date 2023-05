Residents in parts of Milan are currently under a boil order due to a water main break until further notice.

Residents east of U.S. 67 on the Milan Beltway to Knoxville Road, including Legends of Mill Creek Neighborhoods and Knoxville Road from 10th Avenue (78th Avenue) to the Conservancy, including The Conservancy Neighborhoods, should avoid using tap water for drinking and cooking unless it is properly boiled.

For more information on what to do during a boil order, click here.