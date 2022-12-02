It’s been a nice start to the day as temps have been nearly 30° warmer than Thursday morning. Look for clouds to win out the day and highs to climb into the mid 50s!

Winds tonight will begin to pick up ahead of a front and we could also see a few sprinkles this evening after 5 pm. Temps will then fall during the overnight hours into the 20s with feel-like temps in the single digits.

It will be a cold day on Saturday with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Then we kick off the first week of December with temps in the 30s.