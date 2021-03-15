Mild temperatures bring crowds out to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day weekend

People around the Quad Cities brought out their shamrocks and green attire to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day weekend in milder temperatures compared to previous weeks.

The Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds kicked off festivities Friday evening with its 3rd annual St. Patrick’s Day Bash — featuring live music, food and a parade on Saturday morning.

The Stern Center and Steve’s Old Time Tap held their annual St. Patrick’s Day Bash, which took place Saturday afternoon and throughout the evening. People enjoyed drink specials, bags, live music and corned beef sandwiches.

St. Patrick’s Day fun was also had at bars and restaurants in the District of Rock Island — and the Village of East Davenport — where big crowds were spotted.

Looking to head out on St. Patrick’s Day? Check the upcoming forecast before you go and make sure to follow Local 4 Weather WHBF on Twitter.