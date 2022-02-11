Miles Brainard, who’s been the city of Rock Island Interim Community and Economic Development Director since September 2021, has been named permanent director.

He oversees a department that includes the Inspections, Planning, Community Development, and Economic Development divisions. Brainard began his career with the city in June 2017 as an Urban Planner and two years later, became the Planning and Redevelopment Administrator. Prior to joining the city, he worked as a planner for the Mid-Iowa Development Association (MIDAS) Council of Governments in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

Brainard is a 2015 graduate of Iowa State University, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Community & Regional Planning with a minor in Sociology.

(rigov.org)

As the interim Community and Economic Development Director, Brainard has overseen the

development of a variety of programs and projects, including working with the cities of Moline and East Moline on a potential regional Land Bank, continuing the community needs assessment in the West End, and selling off surplus city-owned vacant lots, according to a Friday release from the city.

Additionally, he helps oversee the City’s Planning Commission, Arts Commission, Beautification Commission, Preservation Commission, and the Board of Zoning Appeals; serves as the staff representative on the Rock Island Downtown Steering Committee; is a member of the Heartland Sustainability Network; is a member of the American Planning Association, and serves on River Action’s RiverWay Steering Committee.

Brainard looks forward to continuing to work with the team of experts that make up the department team and supporting them as they work to create a better future for the city of Rock Island, the release says.

“Miles has been a great asset to the city of Rock Island. His dedication and commitment to the

community shine through in his work,” interim City Manager John Gripp said. “I look forward to Miles leading our Community Economic & Development Department team.”