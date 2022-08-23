Midwest dairies faced off in the Milking Shorthorn Dairy Cattle Show judged at the Iowa State Fair on Friday, Aug 12.

Eric Lang of Brooklyn was awarded Grand Champion Female and the Reserved Grand Champion Female.

Tom Gruenwald Elron Farms of Lost Nation was awarded the Premier Exhibitor and premier Breeder.

Results include:

Milking Shorthorn

Spring Heifer Calf — March 1 – May 31, 2022

1) Jennifer Rochholz, Walcott, Heavenly Tik-Tok, 3/3/2022

2) Sandy Hill Guernseys, Scotch Grove, Sandy Hill Benders Dandi, 4/26/2022

Winter Heifer Calf — Dec. 1, 2021 – Feb. 28, 2022

1) Breezy Ridge Dairy, Epworth, Breezy Ridge Moola Exp, 12/17/2021

2) Elron Farms, Lost Nation, Elron Capella Wiley Et, 12/5/2021

3) Lily Holthaus, West Union, Lazy M Lars Lindy Exp, 12/15/2021

Fall Heifer Calf — Sept. 1 – Nov. 30, 2021

1) Tyler Endres, Reedsburg, Wis., Lands-Brook Knh Zues Chilli Pepper, 9/23/2021

2) Henkeseen Holsteins, Luana, Top Shelf Just Lavish Exp Et, 9/14/2021

3) Henkeseen Holsteins, Luana, Henkeseen Cyr Rebellion Exp Et, 9/4/2021

4) Elron Farms, Lost Nation, Elron Presto Willow Exp Et, 9/20/2021

5) Tyler Alderton, Washington, Justamere Jane, 11/4/2021

6) Emma Alderton, Washington, Justamere Ann Exp, 11/4/2021

Summer Yearling Heifer — June 1 – Aug. 31, 2021

1) Tyler Endres, Reedsburg, Wis.

2) Cjl Jerseys, Rollingstone, Minn., Hazelbrush Comanche Ammo, 6/14/2021

3) Justamere Farm, Wayland, Justamere Sally, 6/4/2021

4) Cost Farms, Long Grove, Cost Lucky Poker P, 6/7/2021

5) Elron Farms, Lost Nation, Elron Comanche Wrenly, 7/28/2021

6) Mueterthies Dairy, Lawler, Gibbs Lc Cheetah, 7/3/2021

7) Bren-De Farm, Aplington, Bren-De Indy Millie, 8/8/2021

Spring Yearling Heifer — March 1 – May 31, 2021

1) Jennifer Rochholz, Walcott, Cost Win Rose, 3/14/2021

2) Bren-De Farm, Aplington, Bren-De Indy Nala, 4/1/2021

3) Bren-De Farm, Aplington, Bren-De Indy Brenadette, 3/15/2021

Winter Yearling Heifer — Dec.1, 2020 – Feb. 28, 2021

1) Breezy Ridge Dairy, Epworth, Breezy Ridge Rockstar Money, 12/12/2020

2) Pleasant Valley Ayrshires, Elgin, Gold Mine R Joyful 556 Exp, 12/21/2020

3) Cost Farms, Long Grove, Cost Peri Winning Prospect, 12/4/2020

4) Sandy Hill Guernseys, Scotch Grove, Sandy Hill Comanche Ciara, 12/1/2020

Fall Yrlg. Heifer (Not In Milk) — Sept. 1 – Nov. 30, 2020

2) Geise Dairy, De Witt, Zobel Comanche Rebel P, 9/3/2020

Junior Best Three Females

1) Elron Farms, Lost Nation

2) Brent And Deb Fisher Bren-De Farm, Aplington

3) Justamere Farm, Wayland

Fall Yearling In Milk — After Sept. 1, 2020

1) Eric Lang, Brooklyn, Heavenly Hushpuppy, 9/30/2020

Junior Two Year Old Cow — March 1 – Aug. 31, 2020

1) Eric Lang, Brooklyn, Heavenly Zebra, 6/4/2020

2) Cost Farms, Long Grove, Cost Win Addison, 6/10/2020

Senior Two Year Old Cow — Sept. 1, 2019 – Feb. 29, 2020

1) Elron Farms, Lost Nation, Elron Presto Winbrook Exp Et, 9/7/2019

2) Cost Farms, Long Grove, Cost Peri Lucky Patriot -P, 12/2/2019

Junior Three Year Old Cow — March 1 – Aug. 31, 2019

1) Elron Farms, Lost Nation, Elron Presto Wyster Exp Et, 3/27/2019, 68326026

Senior Three Year Old Cow — Sept. 1, 2018 – Feb. 28, 2019

1) Cost Farms, Long Grove, Goldmine S Galileo Roslyn, 1/21/2019

2) Elron Farms, Lost Nation, Elron Clancy Winfield Et, 12/22/2018

Cow Four Years Old — Sept. 1, 2017 – Aug. 31, 2018

1) Breezy Ridge Dairy, Epworth, Coco, 1/12/2018

Cow Five Years Old — Sept. 1, 2016 – Aug. 31, 2017

1) Elron Farms, Lost Nation, Elron Zeus Whitley Exp, 12/4/2016

2) Mueterthies Dairy, Lawler, Lazy M Rr Bianca Exp, 7/6/2017

Best Three Head

1) Elron Farms, Lost Nation

2) Cost Farms, Long Grove

Best Four Head

1) Elron Farms, Lost Nation

2) Cost Farms, Long Grove

Junior Champion Female & Reserve

(Champion) Tyler Endres, Reedsburg, Wis., Zeus Good As Gold

(Reserve) Trent Henkes Henkeseen Holsteins, Luana, Top Shelf Just Lavish

Honorable Mention) Trent Henkes Henkeseen Holsteins, Luana, Cold Springs Lottery Lullaby

Intermediate Champion Female & Reserve

(Champion) Eric Lang, Brooklyn, Zebra

(Reserve) Eric Lang, Brooklyn, Hushpuppy

Honorable Mention) Cost Farms, Long Grove, Addison

Senior Champion Female & Reserve

(Champion) Breezy Ridge Dairy, Epworth, Coco

(Reserve) Tom Gruenwald Elron Farms, Lost Nation, Whitley

Honorable Mention) Mueterthies Dairy, Lawler, Bianca

Grand Champion Female & Reserve

Grand) Eric Lang, Brooklyn, Heavenly Zebra

(Res. Grand) Eric Lang, Brooklyn, Heavenly Hushpuppy

Honorable Mention) Breezy Ridge Dairy, Epworth, Coco

Premier Exhibitor

1) Tom Gruenwald Elron Farms, Lost Nation

2) Cost Farms, Long Grove

Premier Breeder

1) Tom Gruenwald Elron Farms, Lost Nation

2) Cost Farms, Long Grove