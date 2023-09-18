Kids heading back to class at Rock Island Academy are getting a little help getting excited for the new school year.

The Rock Island Academy is taking part in the Million Father March on Friday, September 22. This March encourages men to have an influence in the lives of students and supports and increases male participation within schools.

Parents and community members, including members of the Rock Island Police and Fire Departments, soldiers from the Rock Island Arsenal, the Rock Island High School football team, St. Ambrose University Bee’s Brothers and others will be on hand to cheer students on as they enter school at the Rock Island Academy, 930 14th Street in Rock Island. Those who plan to cheer on students should be at the school by about 7:45 a.m.

