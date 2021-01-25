MindFire Communications announces scholarship program

MindFire Communications, based in LeClaire, announced its starting a scholarship program for high school seniors called Light the Spark.
The scholarship program is for those students in Rock Island and Scott counties that are interested in pursuing a career in a creative field, such as graphic design, copywriting, public relations, marketing and/or brand development.
“When we see a spark, we like to nurture it into a full-fledged fire. Afterall, we call our employees Arsonists,” said Amy Behning, president and brand arsonist at MindFire Communications. “That’s why we want to pave the way for future local talent skilled in writing and design who want to turn their passions into a career.”
The scholarship program consists of three one-time gifts of $2000.02.
“The extra two cents is all about what we want this scholarship to represent – more than just a monetary opportunity. We want to support students by providing our ‘two cents’ when they are looking for career advice,” Behning said. “We’re here to help the scholarship recipients flourish in their creative endeavors.”
Interested students can apply here until March 25 for one or multiple scholarships.
The Light the Spark scholarships include:
- Developers Designers Scholarship – recognizing talented students with a specific interest in design/visual arts.
- Raising Writers Scholarship – recognizing talented students with a specific interest in writing.
- Championing Diversity Scholarship – recognizing students skilled in writing and/or design who are from diverse and multicultural backgrounds including those who identify as members of the LGBTQ community and/or those with disabilities.
“The creative services industry doesn’t reflect the diverse world we live in. As one of our three Light the Spark scholarships, the Championing Diversity Scholarship is focused on creating the change we want to see in our industry,” Behning said. “We know a more diverse and inclusive workforce allows us to provide our clients with better insights, ideas, strategy and, ultimately, better marketing solutions.”
The main component of the Light the Spark application is a creative portfolio that students can submit coursework or work created in extracurricular activities, internships, or on their own motivation, to showcase their talents.
More information about the Light the Spark Scholarships can be found here.