Mini-Pitch is a big hit in Muscatine park

The new Mini-Pitch playing field adjacent to the Skate Park in Musser Park, Muscatine, has seen plenty of action in the few weeks that it has been open.

MUSCO Lighting developed, constructed, and will promote the Mini-Pitch System as a new product line for its company, a press release says. The Muscatine City Council approved the project at its Aug. 5 meeting.

John Dindinger and Jason Schillig of MUSCO Lighting said in their memo to the City Council that, once installed and operational, the system will help promote exercise and positive activities/choices through soccer for Muscatine youth.

The Muscatine Skate Park was built in 2003 as part of the Pearl of the Mississippi Community Projects, and includes a concrete in-line/foot hockey rink. The rink will be repurposed with the Musco Mini-Pitch System to accommodate soccer and in-line/foot hockey.

The City of Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department will oversee the Mini-Pitch Field with cost to reserve the field set at $15 per hour. Drop-in use is free with a schedule of reserved time periods to be displayed in the kiosk at the field.

The Mini-Pitch will be available during park hours from 5 a.m. until 11 p.m. A push button is near the parking lot to activate the lighting system at night.

During the presentation to the Muscatine City Council, council member Osmond Malcolm suggested the center circle of the Mini-Pitch be painted with the City of Muscatine flag. He created the Malcolm Flag Fund to raise the $1,500 to paint the flag in the center circle. Donations can be mailed to the City of Muscatine Finance Department, 215 Sycamore St., Muscatine, IA 52761.

