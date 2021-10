A minivan crashed into a home Thursday afternoon at 3240 Kennedy Drive, East Moline. There were no injuries (photo Bryan Bobb).

East Moline police are investigating an accident Thursday afternoon, in which a Toyota minivan struck the side of a house at 3240 Kennedy Drive, shortly before 3 p.m. There were no injuries reported, though there was significant structural damage to the house.

Police could not provide additional information on the incident later in the afternoon.