Minnesota man sentenced to 120 months in prison for transportation of QCA minor

A Minnesota man was sentenced Monday for transportation of a QC minor.

According to court documents, Luis Moreira Bravo, 27, originally from Ecuador, drove from Minnesota in 2020 to Muscatine to meet for sexual activity with the fourteen-year-old victim, whom he had met the victim on social media. Bravo drove her to a nearby location where the two engaged in sexual acts and then drove her to Minnesota the next day.

Luis Moreira Bravo, who lived in Edina, Minnesota, was sentenced to 120 months in prison Monday by United States District Court Judge Stephanie M. Rose for Transportation of a Minor. Bravo was ordered to serve five years of supervised release to follow his prison term and pay $100 to Crime Victims’ Fund.



The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Muscatine Police Department, St. Paul Police Department, and Minneapolis Police Department collaborated on the investigation. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa as part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Childhood” initiative, which combines law enforcement investigations and prosecutions, community action and public awareness to reduce sexual exploitation of children.