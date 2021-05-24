Minor confrontation before Rock Island city council meeting

Emotions ran high inside and outside Monday night’s Rock Island city council meeting including a confrontation outside city hall.

Friends and family of DeShawn Tatum, the man killed by Rock Island police in April, were there.

“Tensions are high with the city of Rock Island, the police department and the community,” said Donalda McDuffy, Tatum’s cousin. “We have to start somewhere. Today is the start of the action.”

Some people came out to support Alderman Dylan Parker’s comment on Facebook after the State’s Attorney found officers were justified in shooting Tatum.

“Other people in the town that are scared of the police and they don’t feel safe and I think if the community could work together with the police then I think things could get a lot better,” said one community member.

Another community member asking for more accountability for the Rock Island police department.

“I also ask that the Rock Island city council create an independent commission to investigate the complaints about the Rock Island police over the past 24 months and hold them accountable where warented,” he said.

Thurgood Brooks, former Rock Island mayoral candidate also spoke at the meeting.

“We as a community must do better and must improve and acknowledge and work on how we work with our police officers,” Brooks said. “We must ask questions and be willing to listen to input even if that input is uncomfortable and goes against our grain.”