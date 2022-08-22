Several people received minor injuries in an accident in Bettendorf yesterday afternoon.

According to a press release from the City of Bettendorf, on August 21 at about 4:10 p.m., a green Dodge Charger failed to yield while turning left from Middle Road onto Spruce Hills Drive. A blue Ford Explorer was traveling westbound and collided with the Charger. All four occupants of the Explorer sought treatment for their injuries at a local hospital and their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. The occupants of the Charger were treated on the scene.

The driver of the Charger was given citations for their involvement in the accident. No further details have been released at this time.