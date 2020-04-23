Minor League teams respond to reports of looming contraction deal

Minor League Baseball could be closer to leaving Burlington and Clinton.

Baseball America reports Minor League Baseball is ready to accept a deal with Major League Baseball to cut 42 teams.

Minor league baseball denied those reports yesterday.

But talks will continue. Two teams that could be on the chopping block are the Clinton Lumberkings and the Burlington Bees.

“Eventually the negotiations are gonna move on further, because for the longest time they’ve been at a standstill. Whether it contracts 42 teams, 20 teams or no teams, I don’t know, I do know that the coronavirus hasn’t helped.” Burlington Bees GM Kim Parker said.

She said that she feels that the Bees will be ready to go this season, however the pandemic will leave its mark on the team’s finances.

“We have 70 home games to make the money that makes our fiscal year go round,” Parker said. “It’s definitely been hard hit, but we’re making it, and surviving for the time being.”

Reports from CBS Sports earlier this month suggest that the decision could be coming sooner rather than later because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ted Tornow, general manager of the Clinton Lumberkings, says that losing the team would cripple Clinton’s economy.

“We employ hundreds of people over the summer. We provide a countless number of dollars provided to the economy. A six and a half million dollar economic impact. You take that away, and the area’s going to be hurt,” Tornow said. “If it happens, i’m going to be disappointed, that goes without saying. But to do it when everybody’s hurting, shows absolutely no empathy or any sort of conscience with Major League Baseball or anything.”