“Miracle at the Freight House” is bringing Christmas cheer with a pop-up holiday bar

The Freight House is bringing Christmas cheer with a pop-up holiday bar.



Miracle at the Freight House is next to the Farmer’s Market in Davenport.



Guests can enjoy holiday cocktails while being inside a winter wonderland.



Lars Rehnberg said they’ve received great responses from people in the community.



“It’s starting to really book up on Friday and Saturday nights, last Saturday night we had to turn people away,” said Rehnberg. “One thing that makes us different even though we’re a bar we’re set up just like a restaurant so when you come in with your group of people we sit you at your table we have a server come to your table take your order and you pay at your table.”



This is the first time Molly Koenig and Kate Dale went to the pop-up holiday bar and said they’re glad something like this is in the Quad Cities.



“They’re keeping everyone cheery right now in the middle of a stressful time right now with the pandemic and it’s nice having some Christmas spirit,” said Koenig.



They’re open seven days a week, Monday thru Thursday 5 p.m. – 10 p.m., Friday 3 p.m to 10 p.m and Saturday and Sunday 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.