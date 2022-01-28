There’s no doubt this never-ending pandemic has been a drag — but if you want a real drag, get ready for the iconic redheaded queen Miss Coco Peru, who will return to the Orpheum Theatre stage in March.

Three years ago, she brought her hilarious yet touching cabaret show “The Taming of the Tension” to the Galesburg’s Orpheum Theatre, and she will bring a brand-new show — “Miss Coco Peru is Bitter, Bothered & Beyond!” — here on Friday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and will be available to the public starting Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Miss Coco Peru (aka Clinton Leupp) has been a household name in the LGBT community for over 30 years. Now 56, she is the drag persona of American actor, comedian and drag performer Clinton Leupp, known for her role in the 1999 independent film Trick and for her series of live theater performances.

Miss Coco Peru is a veteran of stage, screen and TV.

She got her start in the early 1990s as a downtown favorite in the cabaret world of New York after she wrote, produced, directed, and starred in her first show, Miss Coco Peru in My Goddamn Cabaret, and has since enjoyed an expansive career, ranging from intimate cabaret stages in New York and L.A., to TV, according to her tour bio. She’s toured around the world, has over 10 million views on YouTube, and has been in many films, garnering multiple awards and nominations for her work.

Coco can be seen in Trick, To Wong Foo…, and the cult classic Girls Will Be Girls; television shows Will and Grace (in a recurring role), How I Met Your Mother, and Arrested Development. Coco’s voice will soon be heard in the animated Netflix series, “DeadEndia.”

Coco has received worldwide acclaim for her award-winning solo shows that she’s starred in, written, produced, and directed. In her series of tributes to great performers, Conversations with Coco, she conducted live career retrospective interviews with such luminaries as Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Liza Minnelli, Allison Janney, and the late Bea Arthur.

Coco’s long history of passionate activism, unflagging support of the LGBT community, and fierce dedication to AIDS-related charities earned her the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Board of Directors Award, presented to her by Zachary Quinto.

In accordance with current CDC and State of Illinois guidelines, The Orpheum Theatre requires masks regardless of vaccination status. Tickets for the March 11 show will be available HERE.