Thirty young women from across the state are preparing to compete for the titles of Miss Iowa 2022 and Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen 2022. Preliminary competition for both the Teen and Miss candidates will be held on Friday, June 10 at 7 p.m. at the Adler Theatre, with Teen and Miss Iowa Finals at 7 p.m. on Saturday June 11. The event is open to the public and tickets are available through the Adler Theatre box office or TicketMaster. Miss Iowa 2022 will go on to represent the State of Iowa at the Miss America competition but the date for the Miss America competition has yet to be announced. Quad City native Michael Kelly will return as emcee for the show. Current Miss Iowa Grace Lynn Keller and Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen Maggie Leach will perform and offer their farewells before crowning their successors.

Miss level candidates will compete in Private Interview, Talent, Onstage Interview, Social Impact Pitch, and Red Carpet. Teens compete in similar categories, as well as Lifestyle & Fitness.

For more information about the Miss Iowa Scholarship Program, click here or email Rachael Vopatek at president@missiowa.com. The Adler Theatre is located at 136 E. Third Street in Davenport.