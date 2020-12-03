Missed out on Toys for Tots but still want to donate? Here’s how

A new toy can make a world of a difference for kids during the holidays.

The U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program tries to make sure kids don’t go without Christmas.

Local 4 News joined that effort Wednesday, collecting toys at Blain’s Farm and Fleet in Moline.

More than 4,000 toys have been donated around the Quad Cities so far.

That’s down from the 25,000 toys usually collected.

There was no shortage of generosity at Wednesday’s event, though.

Local 4’s Jim Niedelman says, while he was out there, a man handed him $1,000 to drop in the donation box.

Local 4’s Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw reported from the event, where she says “there is still a lot more to give.”

If you weren’t able to make it out to Toys for Tots and still want to donate, visit the Quad Cities Toys for Tots website.