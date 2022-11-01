The Dixon Police Department is seeking assistance in locating missing 13-year-old Jadin Casas.

Jadin was last seen on Oct. 29, 2022 in the 600 block of Marclare Street in Dixon, police said Tuesday. She was last seen wearing a fuzzy burgundy jacket, black pants, black shoes, and black glasses.

13-year-old Jadin Casas was last seen in Dixon, Ill., on Oct. 29, 2022.

Jadin is 5 feet, 7 inches, 140 lbs., has blue eyes, and short brown hair. If you see Jadin, or have information of her whereabouts, please call the Dixon Police Department at 815-288-4411 and refer to this social media post.