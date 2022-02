UPDATE: Walker was determined to be a runaway, according to Moline Police, and has been found.

EARLIER UPDATE: The Quad Cities Missing Persons Network asks for help from the community to find a 14-year-old girl.

Neveah Walker is described as 5’4” tall, 120-30 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.. She was last seen during the sixth period at Moline High School on Friday.

It is unknown what she was wearing at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Moline Police at 309-737-0401.