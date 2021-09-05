Missing Davenport man’s body recovered Sunday in Bettendorf

The body of a 53-year-old Davenport man was recovered Sunday near the Isle Casino, Bettendorf.

Bettendorf police and fire crews responded to the boat docks near the casino in reference to a missing person, says a news release from the City of Bettendorf.

The man, whose name is not being released until his family is notified, was last seen near his boat on the dock.

Representatives from Bettendorf and Moline Fire Departments, Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Rock Island Arsenal launched recovery efforts near his last known location.

About 4 p.m. crews the man’s body near his boat in the Mississippi River.

No foul play is suspected, but the investigation continues, the release says.