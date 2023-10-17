There’s an update in the case of a missing teenager from Hanover, Ill.

An email from Jenny Daum, records clerk with the city of Galena, says that Hanover Police have received confirmation that Tamula Ware, the missing girl, is traveling with her father, Michael Ware, and possibly Timothy Brandenburg to an unknown destination. Ware currently has shared custody with Tamula’s mother. Ware and Brandenburg both currently have outstanding warrants for their arrests for unrelated incidents.

Michael Harry Ware (Jo Daviess Sheriff’s Department) Timothy Allen Brandenberg Jr. (Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office)

Police believe they are traveling in a tan 2000-2005 Chevy Impala with Iowa handicap license plates similar to L051. There is evidence they are traveling southwest towards Texas. Tamula is no longer considered missing, but police are concerned about her welfare and are asking for the public’s help to locate her.

Tamula Ware (Hanover Police Department)

Anyone with information on Tamula’s whereabouts, or the whereabouts of Michael Ware or Timothy Brandenburg should call the Hanover Police Department at (815) 591-2100 or the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at (815) 777-2141.