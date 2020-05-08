Missing Muscatine teenager found in Minnesota, 26-year-old man charged with kidnapping

A 14-year-old female from Muscatine was found safe in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on Thursday, May 7th, after the family reported her missing on May 6th.

Officers from Muscatine Police Department met with the family members on Wednesday to gather information on the incident.

By Thursday morning, the Investigative Unit of the Muscatine Police Department became involved and found that the teenager might be with an adult male from Minnesota who she connected with via social media.

With help from the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the department located the missing teenager with a 26-year-old man in St. Paul, MN, about 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Luis Alfredo Moreira Bravo, 26, of Edina, MN, was arrested in St. Paul. by the FBI and the St. Paul Police Department. He has been charged in Iowa with Kidnapping, 1st

Degree and is also facing charges in Minnesota.

The Muscatine Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigations, and the St. Paul Police Department continue to investigate the incident.