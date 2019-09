The East Moline Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who was last seen Thursday evening.

Jeremy Swiatek, 23, was last seen in the District of Rock Island leaving a tavern, according to their Facebook post.

He is a white male with brown hair and blue eyes weighing 160 pounds and 5’7″.

If you have any information on his disappearance, call the City of East Moline Police Department at 309-752-1555 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.