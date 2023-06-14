“Doing it for David,” the fifth annual missing-persons awareness ride, will be Saturday, June 17, at Hawkeye Motor Works, 7805 N. Division St., Davenport.

Bike blessings will be by Pearl City Disciples. Registration starts at 9 a.m., with kick stands up at 10 a.m. Donuts and coffee will be provided. Ben Coe of Bo Orrin Music will provide music from noon until 2 p.m. Craft vendors and food also will be featured, along with door prizes and a silent auction, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

David McAllister (contributed photo)

David McAllister, of Bettendorf is now 28. He went missing in May of 2017. He last was seen at his Bettendorf home. He left in the early hours of May 11, 2017, and said he would return that evening.

He had his cell phone, a Bible and a backpack, according to The Charley Project, which profiles cold-case missing-persons cases.

His mother has told Local 4 News she remembers going to work early that day, and she noticed David wasn’t home. She texted him, and asked whether he was doing OK.

He said he was doing some walking and thinking and “spreading the Word,” his mother remembers. She texted him a prayer, and said something she never had said before: “I love you to the moon and back.”

David hitchhiked sometimes, rode trains and lived on the road. But he always kept in touch with his mother.



At first, his parents wondered whether David had taken off again. But after days, then weeks, went by, they became worried, because it wasn’t like him not to keep in touch.

Months later, officials traced the last ping of David’s phone off the St. Ambrose University tower. That indicated he was somewhere near Vander Veer or Garfield Park.

David has several tattoos, including “Stay” inside his right elbow, “true” inside his left elbow, and a peace sign on his back/right shoulder blade. David, who has pierced ears, walks with a limp. He also has several scars from BMX riding.

Visit the Facebook page, Bring David McAllister Home, here.

David’s case is featured on The Charley Project site here.