Missing Sterling woman may be in local area

The Sterling Police Department is currently seeking the public’s assistance in locating or obtaining information regarding a missing person.

Michelle R. Wilkinson is a 40-year-old woman who is approximately 5’8” tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Wilkinson has a tattoo on her right forearm reading “all ages,” and a tattoo on the back of her neck depicting a heart and hand grenade.

Wilkinson was reported missing to the Sterling Police by family on October 23, 2019.

Sterling Police have received recent information indicating it is likely Wilkinson is in the local area.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Wilkinson is asked to call the Sterling Police Department at 815-632-6640 or Whiteside County Crime Stoppers at 815-625-7867.