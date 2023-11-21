UPDATE: According to a post on Amber Alert Wisconsin, “Children and suspect located safe in Iowa.”

EARLIER: Two missing children from Wisconsin may be near the Quad Cities with their father, according to news releases from the Iowa Department of Public Safety and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Police in Plover, Wis. issued a missing persons alert on November 21 for Alexander Xiong, age 7, and his brother Stefan Xiong, age 9. The two are with their father, Yiemen Xiong, age 41. Law enforcement officers say Stefan is Autistic and non-verbal and Yiemen’s native language is Hmong. He has limited English proficiency. All three are believed to be missing and law enforcement has concerns for their welfare.

They are traveling in a gold 2010 Toyota Sienna with Wisconsin license plate 740XTN. They are believed to be in or around Davenport and may be traveling south. On November 20 at about 4:15 p.m., the vehicle associated with the alert was seen in Clinton.

Similar 2010 Toyota Sienna (NCMEC)

Alexander is an Asian boy, three feet five inches tall, weighing 85 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in a gray jacket, gray t-shirt, dark blue jeans and yellow tennis shoes.

Alexander Xiong (NCMEC)

Stefan is an Asian boy, three feet 10 inches tall, weighing130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is Autistic and non-verbal. He was last seen wearing a dark gray hoodie with a picture on the front, gray sweatpants and black tennis shoes.

Stefan Xiong (NCMEC)

Yiemen is an Asian man, five feet three inches tall, weighing125 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a short beard. His native language is Hmong and he has limited English proficiency. He was last seen wearing a green long-sleeved shirt, jeans and black tennis shoes.

Yiemen Xiong (NCMEC)

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Alexander, Stefan, Yiemen or the Toyota Sienna should call 911 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.