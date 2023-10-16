The Coast Guard is hosting a free family event in Rock Island to meet the public and provide information on Coast Guard capabilities and career opportunities.

Vice Adm. Kevin Lunday, the U.S. Coast Guard’s Atlantic Area commander and other Coast Guard members will be at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th Street in Rock Island on Saturday, October 21 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

During the “Mission Mighty Mississippi” event, the public can meet Coast Guard crewmembers, see aircraft and boats and learn more about officer and enlisted careers. There will be interactive displays, including MH-65 Dolphin helicopters, response boats, a K-9 and marksmanship unit, a search and rescue demonstration, a video gaming tournament hosted by the Coast Guard gaming team and a cooking demonstration by Coast Guard culinary staff.

Click here for more information on active duty, reserve, officer and enlisted opportunities. For more information on how to apply to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, click here.