Mississippi Boulevard in Bettendorf will be closed for construction

As part of the ongoing construction of the new I-74 bridge, Mississippi Boulevard between 12th Street/Kimberly Road and 15th Street in Bettendorf will be closed starting Monday, June 15.

Also, 14th Street between Mississippi Boulevard and Brown Street will be closed.

These sections of the road will be closed until late July as the roadway and intersection are reconstructed.

Businesses along 14th Street can be accessed from southbound 14th Street. Lourdes Catholic School and Church can be accessed form westbound Mississippi Boulevard.

A detour will be in place directing motorists to use 12th Street/Kimberly Road, Grant Street/US 67, and 16th Street.