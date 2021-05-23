Mississippi Mist interactive fountain cascades again

The riverboat smokestack-themed jets of the Mississippi Mist interactive fountain are cascading again after the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department opened the splash pad for the 2021 season.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to enjoy the beauty of this riverfront attraction on a walk along the trail, enjoy the cooling mist of the fountain on a warm summer day, and view the spectacular light show during the evening.

The Mississippi Mist will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The splash pad is not attended by a lifeguard and children must be accompanied by adults.

Unvaccinated patrons are encouraged to wear face coverings while outside of the water when unable to social distance from those not in their household. Face coverings are not recommended to be worn while using the water feature.

For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 563-263-0241.