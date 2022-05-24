The riverboat smokestack-themed jets of the Mississippi Mist interactive fountain cascaded for the first time this season, bringing back to life one of the featured activities on the Muscatine riverfront.

Residents can enjoy the beauty of the Mist on a walk along the trail, cool off in the fountain on a warm summer day, and view the spectacular light show in the evening, a news release says.

The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department opened the riverfront splash pad for the 2022 season on Monday after weeks of cleaning the system and testing the water quality. The splash pad is under the same state regulations as the Weed Park Aquatic Center, the release says.

The Mississippi Mist will be open daily from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. The splash pad is not attended by a lifeguard and children must be accompanied by adults.

For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 563-263-0241.