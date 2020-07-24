Body found in Mississippi River near downtown Moline

UPDATE: A body was pulled from behind the TaxSlayer Center in the Mississippi River around 10:30 PM on Thursday night. Authorities believe it to be an accident. The Moline Fire Department tells Local 4 News the man was swimming with his friends and never came up. The investigation is still on going.

The Moline, Arsenal and Bettendorf Fire Departments all had boats on scene. They were using sonar to locate the man. A MedForce helicopter assisted from air.

EARLIER UPDATE: Crews are working on a river rescue in the Mississippi River in downtown Moline. It’s happening behind T.G.I. Friday’s and the TaxSlayer Center. Police got a call that a person may have fallen in around 9:30 PM on Thursday night. Local 4 News was the first station at the scene.

Three rescue boats are currently holding a search in the river for a person that may have fallen into the water.

This is a developing story and we will bring more updates as we get them here on OurQuadCities.com.