The Mississippi River Trail (MRT) located along the riverfront levee in Bettendorf closed Thursday, August 3.

To ensure the safety of residents and trail users, the MRT will stay closed into September as demolition of the old I-74 Bridge continues in the area adjacent to the trail. The detour route will be in place to safely maneuver pedestrians and cyclists around the construction. The detour will consist of 12th St., the Urban Park Recreational Trail under the new I-74 Bridge, 15th St.,

Grant St. and 17th St.

Mississippi River Trail detour map (City of Bettendorf)

The Iowa Department of Transportation has not yet announced when controlled explosives will be used to remove suspension cables and towers on the westbound bridge.