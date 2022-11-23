The Mississippi River Trail (MRT) from Duck Creek to Bellingham Road in Riverdale, Iowa, will be closed from November 28 through December 31 due to construction. A contractor for MidAmerican Energy reports that Phase II of a planned infrastructure improvement project will take place during this time.

Trail users are asked to use alternate routes during this closure and avoid the closure and construction area. The cities of Riverdale and Bettendorf will install signage advising the public that the trail is closed and designating an alternate route.