In September of 2022, the Luka family escaped war-torn Kyiv, Ukraine with their twin daughters, Vera and Nadiia, to start a new life in Muscatine, thanks to efforts by the Muscatine Action Committee for Ukraine.

Pictured with new guitars are (L-R) Vera Luka, Serhii Luka, Steve Hueser, Nadiia Luka, and Dave Klockau.

Muscatine residents Steve and Deb Hueser, who are members of Mississippi Valley Blues Society (MVBS) and who served as a host family for another Ukrainian refugee family, learned that Vera and Nadiia wanted to learn guitar. So, thanks to their efforts and MVBS, one of two guitars were given by MVBS to Nadiia, and MVBS board member Howard Bunch’s daughter is donating personal online lessons.

“They’ve all been through a lot, and we wanted to help provide something to give them some comfort,” MVBS membership chair and former president Steve Hueser said in a Monday release.

MVBS marketing chair Dave Klockau found Nadiia’s guitar at Musician’s Pro Shop in Burlington, Iowa. “I told both girls they need to see their guitars every day so they become their friend, and of course, give them hugs when they play,” he said.

For more information on MVBS, click HERE.



