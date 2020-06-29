Mississippi Valley Fair announced to be hosted in August

The Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds announced on Monday that it will continue to host the annual fair this year.

The Mississippi Valley Fair will be hosted from August 4th to August 9th with safety guidelines and capacity limits in place.

“The fair will be downsized to accommodate social distancing, good hygiene, and overall community health,” said Shawn Loter, general manager, Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.

Grandstand is postponed for this year and will be rescheduled for 2021. The 4-H exhibit is also cancelled for this year but will have the Scott County open show. Food stalls, educational exhibits, competitions, are among some of the things people can expect to attend at the fair.

More details on the events will be released by July 1st, the organizers said.