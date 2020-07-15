Mississippi Valley Fair canceled due to COVID concerns

Climbing coronavirus cases lead to the cancellation of the Mississippi Valley Fair.

Organizers had been planning a scaled back event without grandstand acts, but after concerns were raised from the Scott County Health Department, the fair board decided to cancel.

This will deal a blow to local businesses near the fairgrounds who rely on the extra customers during the fair to pump up sales.

“We’ve got a lot of people stopping over for lunch and dinner, maybe checking out a little music in between the time they spend at the fair,” Virgil Richardson, owner of the Gypsy Highway Bar and Grill said. “We’ve always been used to having that flow of traffic on that particular week, it’s gonna be a little bit different this year.”

Mississippi Valley fair general manager Shawn Loter says that he was trying to alter the fair to help accommodate social distancing, but said that ultimately, cancellation was the best option.

“I know it’s really heartbreaking but I know deep down it’s the right thing to do,” Loter said. “You know that’s one thing I wanna keep people safe and healthy so I feel it’s the right decision this year.”