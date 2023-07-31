Get ready for the sights, smells and tastes of fair time in the QCA as the Mississippi Valley Fair runs through August 6 and promises something for everyone in the family!
Grandstand entertainment kicks off Monday, July 31 with Austin Snell and Tyler Farr for pre-fair concerts.
The rest of the run is as follows:
- Tuesday, August 1 – Sam Hunt
- Wednesday, August 2 – Jordan Davis
- Thursday, August 3 – Ludacris and Lil Jon
- Friday, August 4 – Three Days Grace
- Saturday, August 5 – Limp Bizkit
- Sunday, August 6 – Hardy
