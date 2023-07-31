Get ready for the sights, smells and tastes of fair time in the QCA as the Mississippi Valley Fair runs through August 6 and promises something for everyone in the family!

Grandstand entertainment kicks off Monday, July 31 with Austin Snell and Tyler Farr for pre-fair concerts.

Austin Snell (L) and Tyler Farr (Mississippi Valley Fair)

The rest of the run is as follows:

Tuesday, August 1 – Sam Hunt

Wednesday, August 2 – Jordan Davis

Thursday, August 3 – Ludacris and Lil Jon

Friday, August 4 – Three Days Grace

Saturday, August 5 – Limp Bizkit

Sunday, August 6 – Hardy

