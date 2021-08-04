Missouri couple held as suspects in bank robbery

A Missouri couple is in custody after they were arrested in connection with a Roseville, Ill., bank robbery.

A public defender will represent 57-year-old Kimberly A. Cook and her husband, 57-year-old Brian P. Cook, who appeared Wednesday in Warren County Circuit Court, a news release says.

Bond was set for Kimberly Cook at $150,000, which means she will need to post a cash bond of $15,000 cash to be released. Conditions of bond prevent her from leaving the state and require her to turn over any dangerous weapons in her possession. She also has shoplifting charges pending in Missouri.

Bond was also set for Brian Cook in the amount of $250,000, which means he will be required to post $25,000 cash to be released. The court imposed identical conditions on Brian Cook, who has a prior conviction for theft in Madison County and was sentenced to four years in prison for that offense.

Both face charges of armed robbery, aggravated robbery and theft over $100,000 but less than $500,000. Law enforcement suspects a dangerous weapon was used during the robbery, the release says.

She is being held in Mercer County Jail and he is in Warren County jail.

Each defendant faces no less than six years in prison and up to 30 years in prison if convicted of armed robbery, a Class X felony, an offense for which probation is not available.

Federal authorities are expected to seek indictments against the pair, in addition to the charges filed by the Warren County State’s Attorney’s Office, the release says. An investigation continues.