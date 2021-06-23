Missouri man arrested for child pornography and sextortion of teenage girls in Muscatine

Acting U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa announced that Craig Alan Craghead, 44, of Fulton, Missouri, a teacher and coach, was arrested on June 16 in Missouri on charges related to production of child pornography and sextortion of two teenage girls in Muscatine.

According to court records, Craghead posed as a teenage boy online and received nude images of a first a sixteen-year-old girl in Muscatine. Then he created a second false identity and demanded more nude images from her threatening to release the photos he already had to her family and friends if she didn’t comply. This extorsion went on for several months.

When the girl’s sixteen-year-old cousin tried to help her, Craghead threatened the cousin with releasing the images of the first victim if the cousin didn’t send images and videos of herself. The cousin ended up complying and sent sexually explicit videos of herself to Craghead.

An investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), assisting the Muscatine Police Department, turned up several Snapchat accounts associated with Craghead in which several of other female minors, as young as 13, sent him nude images or from where Craghead extorted or attempt to extort nude images.

Craghead has been charged with:

Two counts of production of child pornography

Two counts of interstate communications with intent to extort

One count of cyberstalking

If convicted, Craghead could face a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years in prison.