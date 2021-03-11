Missouri Valley Conference kicks off Thursday

The Missouri Valley Conference returns to the TaxSlayer Thursday after last year’s event was cancelled.

It was one of the first events cancelled locally due to the pandemic and it’s one of the first events back.

There are plenty of COVID protocols in place, such as chairs being spaced six feet apart, only 50 fans are allowed inside and masks are required.

This tournament typically has a $2 million economic impact for the area and fills around 1,500 hotel rooms. This year, Dave Herrell, the president and CEO of Visit Quad Cities, is hoping for around 500 hotel rooms to be filled.

His hope is this is the start to many more events retuning to our area.

More information on the tournament schedule can be found here.