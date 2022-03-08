After two years, fans are welcome back to the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Women’s Basketball Tournament, affectionately known as Hoops in the Heartland, on March 10-13, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.

The tournament tips off on Thursday, March 10 at 4:02 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the TaxSlayer Center box office or online at www.taxslayercenter.com. Tickets are $12, $20, or $25 per day or $65 for reserved seat All-Session tickets. For complete information on the tournament, go to www.mvcquadcities.com or download the Hoops in the Heartland App.

The tournament runs through Sunday, March 13, when the Championship Game is played at 1:02 p.m. The 2022 MVC Women’s Basketball Tournament will make Conference history, as the title game will be aired on ESPNU for the first time, according to a Visit Quad Cities release. The first eight tournament contests will be shown exclusively on ESPN+.

Theme Games and Fan Hangouts are Back

Not only will there be exciting action on the court, but there are also themed games, concession specials, and designated Fan Hangouts throughout the tournament. Visit Quad Cities, TaxSlayer Center, and Missouri Valley Conference have worked together to create an atmosphere of fun for fans of all ages.

The new self-serve Pour Bros. Taproom opened next to The Element Hotel, at 1209 4th Ave., Moline, on Jan. 4, 2022 (photo by Jonathan Turner).

Fan Hangouts: Each MVC school has chosen a Fan Hangout in downtown Moline where their fans can meet before and after their games. Those locations include:

Bradley – Pour Bros.

Drake – River House (2 nd floor)

floor) Evansville – Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse (banquet room)

Illinois State – VIP’s Corner Bar & Grill

Indiana State – Bad Boyz Pizza & Pub

Loyola – River House Bar & Grill (1 st floor)

floor) Missouri State – Bier Stube

Northern Iowa – Backwater Jacks inside Stoney Creek Hotel

Southern Illinois – Green Tree Brewery at the TaxSlayer Center

Valparaiso – Bent River Brewing Company

March 10-13 – Wear Your Favorite Team Shirt: Children in 8th grade and under can get half-price tickets at the door when they wear a team jersey, t-shirt, or sweatshirt to any game. The offer is good for any game and children must be accompanied by an adult.

March 10 – Frothy Thursday: Courtesy of the TaxSlayer Center, concessions will sell $2 beers during the two games.

March 11 – Bingo Games: The MVC presents their free Bingo Games during Friday’s games. Fans can play for a chance to win prizes such as MVC school branded t-shirts, sweatshirts, water bottles, stuffed animals, and more.

March 12 – $1 Popcorn and Fan Fun Zone: During Saturday’s games, not only is $1 popcorn on the menu, but the Fan Fun Zone is open to the public and features games and activities, and an opportunity to take photos with the MVC Championship Trophy. Game times on Saturday are 1:32 p.m. and 4:02 p.m.

March 13 – Championship Game & Fan Fun Zone: Don’t miss the excitement as the final two teams compete for the Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Championship. Stop at the Fan Fun Zone for activities before and during the game. Game time is 1:02 p.m.

Dave Herrell is president/CEO of Visit Quad Cities.

“We are thrilled to serve as host of the 2022 Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament,” Dave Herrell, President/CEO, Visit Quad Cities, said in the release. “This championship event is important to the Quad Cities regional destination and continues to make a positive impact and add value to our sports landscape.

“Also, this year is truly special because the championship game will be nationally televised for the first time in history, and this marks the 50th anniversary of Title IX,” he said. “We encourage the community to be a part of this signature event and support Hoops in the Heartland.”

Game times for this year’s tournament include:

Opening Round Session — Thursday, March 10 at 4:02 p.m. and 7:02 p.m.

Quarterfinal Session #1 — Friday, March 11 at 12:02 p.m. and 2:32 p.m.

Quarterfinal Session #2 — Friday, March 11 at 6:02 p.m. and 8:32 p.m.

Semifinal Session — Saturday, March 12 at 1:32 p.m. and 4:02 p.m.

Championship — Sunday, March 13 at 1:02 p.m.

This is a great opportunity for basketball enthusiasts of all ages to watch these talented, collegiate athletes on the court, Visit Quad Cities said.

The MVC is made up of 10 institutions, including six in Illinois and Iowa — Bradley, Drake, Illinois State, Loyola, Northern Iowa and Southern Illinois.

The Missouri Valley Conference, in its 115th season, is the nation’s second-oldest NCAA Division I conference and is recognized as one of the most progressive athletic leagues in the country. The conference consists of 10 diverse institutions across four states, whose members include Bradley, Drake, Evansville, Illinois State, Indiana State, Loyola, Missouri State, Northern Iowa, Southern Illinois, and Valparaiso.