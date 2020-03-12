Breaking News
Coronavirus closings and cancellations

Missouri Valley Women’s Basketball Tournament cancelled

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The Missouri Valley Conference announced that the Women’s Basketball Tournament, that was being held at the Taxslayer Center in Moline, has been cancelled.

In addition, sports contests through March 30 have been suspended.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story