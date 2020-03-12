Missouri Valley Women’s Basketball Tournament cancelled

The Missouri Valley Conference announced that the Women’s Basketball Tournament, that was being held at the Taxslayer Center in Moline, has been cancelled.

In addition, sports contests through March 30 have been suspended.

In addition, the MVC has announced that all Conference spring sports contests have been suspended through March 30, effective immediately. pic.twitter.com/WpNkLu45Sz — Missouri Valley Conference (@MVCsports) March 12, 2020