Mitchell relinquishes command, ends Army career

In a ceremony held Thursday, Maj. Gen. Daniel Mitchell relinquished command of the U.S. Army Sustainment Command and retired from military service, ending an Army career that spanned 36 years.

Mitchell had served as ASC’s commanding general since June 2020. Matthew Sannito, deputy to the commanding general, will serve as executive director of ASC pending the arrival of Mitchell’s replacement.

Mitchell was born in Waterloo, Iowa, and raised in Princeville, Illinois, a town located north of Peoria. He is a graduate of Princeville High School who was commissioned as an officer after 1985 graduation from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Gen. Ed Daly, commanding general of the U.S. Army Materiel Command – ASC’s higher headquarters – presided at the ceremony. Along with a certificate of retirement, Daly presented Mitchell with the Distinguished Service Medal and the General Brehon D. Somervell Medal of Excellence, which recognizes individuals who excel in the area of multifunctional logistical support.

Mitchell’s wife, Lori, was presented with the Meritorious Public Service Medal for her service to the community as a military spouse. Daly also presented a commander’s coin to Mitchell’s father, Dr. Marvin Mitchell, a Korean War veteran and retired veterinarian.

During his career, Mitchell served overseas in Germany, Bosnia, Kosovo, Iraq and Kuwait. He previously served at RIA as deputy commanding of ASC from July 2013 through July 2014, and also as commander of Red River Army Depot in Texarkana, Texas, and the Tank-automotive and Armaments Command in Warren, Michigan.