MLB Field of Dreams game memorabilia auctioned for a home-run cause

DYERSVILLE, IOWA – AUGUST 12: Members of the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees take the field prior to a game at the Field of Dreams on August 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Major League Baseball at Iowa’s “Field of Dreams” keeps knocking it out of the park.

As part of MLB’s longstanding commitment to supporting the fight against cancer, an auction of memorabilia including game-worn apparel has raised $215,000 for MercyOne Dubuque Cancer Center.

Auction items included the batting helmets and throwback jerseys worn by New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox players during the MLB at Field of Dreams game in August, according to a Thursday release. Among the highest selling items was the jersey of Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge for $33,590.

The money raised will support the cancer center endowment fund, through the MercyOne Dubuque Foundation, which will provide ongoing support to many in the community who have been diagnosed with cancer. The endowment fund will help support initiatives such as:



• The Nurse Navigator Program, which provides patients with an oncology nurse focused on their cancer treatment plan to advocate and coordinate their appointments and care experience.

• The Cancer SAFE (Supporting Associated Family Expenses) Fund to assist low-income patients with the many unexpected financial burdens that come with a cancer diagnosis and treatment.

• Clinical trials, which are not currently available in the Dubuque area, to provide patients with innovative opportunities for exploring new treatment options.

“We are incredibly thankful to Major League Baseball for their generosity, said Kay Takes, president of MercyOne Eastern Iowa. “We continually strive to elevate the care we offer to our patients who are navigating a cancer diagnosis, and MLB’s generosity will certainly help with the needs our patients and families face.”

“Visiting MercyOne Dubuque Cancer Center was one of the highlights of this extraordinary event,” said Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. “It was an inspiring experience to witness the commitment of their staff and spirit of their patients. We are thrilled that this MLB at Field of Dreams Game auction led to a meaningful donation in support of the Eastern Iowa community.”

For more information about comprehensive cancer care services at MercyOne, visit MercyOne.org/dubuque.